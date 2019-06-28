Eating For You and Billions Others: How Healthy Choices Affect the Planet

Westside Farmers Market, in the parking lot of St. Monica Church on Genesee Street, has fresh produce and advice from a medical professional. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

You’ve likely heard that eating more fruits and vegetables is good for you, but can it also be good for the planet?

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, a family physician at Highland Family Medicine, will explain how your nutrition choices can help both. Fogarty is the health professional at the Westside Farmers Market Walk and Talk with a Doc at 5:30 p.m. June 25, at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t be at the market, you can ask your questions by going to the comment section.

Eating for personal and global health is getting more attention as people seeks ways to sustain the planet while nourishing themselves.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty of UR Medicine’s Highland Family Medicine will explain how healthy eating is good for you and the planet. Provided photo

“As a doc, I think the general recommendations are very much in line with what we’ve known about healthy for the body eating all along,” she said.

“For people who are interested in planet health, this is an extra incentive for them. Or if you don’t really care that much about your own health and you care more about the planet, maybe this is an incentive,” Fogarty said.

Fogarty said eating nutritiously while being mindful of personal and planetary health can be done in neighborhoods that lack full-service grocery stores, areas that sometimes are called food deserts.

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the Walk and Talk schedule:

“Preventing Diabetes”, Dr. Michael Quartuccio, Rochester Regional Health, July 2

“Cancer Services Program” Jana Darlington, University of Rochester Medical Center, July 9

“Feeding Children”, Lisa Modesti, RD, CDN, CDE, University of Rochester Medical Center, July 16

“The Importance of Talking with Your Healthcare Provider” Deb Stamps, EdD, MS, RN, GNP, NE-BC, Rochester Regional Health, July 23

“Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention” Dr. Danielle Marino, University of Rochester Medical Center Division of Gastroenterology, July 30

“Heart Health” Dr. Scott Feitell, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 6

“Medication Storage, Adherence and Talking to Your Doctor”, Gabriela C. Cipriano, Pharm.D, St. John Fisher College, Aug. 13

“Asthma” Carina Malec, RN, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 20