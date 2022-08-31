Ecopark Accepting End of Summer Items for Recycling and Disposal

In the Community: News from the Office of Adam J. Bello Monroe County Executive Photo from https://www2.monroecounty.gov/ecopark/video-ecopark.php

Summer household hazardous wastes like propane tanks, air conditioning units and pool chemicals are accepted for safe disposal and recycling at the Monroe County/Waste Management ecopark at 10 Avion Drive.

“Propane cylinders and tanks pose significant fire and explosion risk to the public if not recycled properly. Pesticides and pool chemicals can be toxic to the environment and should never be placed in the trash,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “Lithium-ion batteries for lawn and garden tools, dehumidifiers and tires are all items that we need to responsibly recycle.

The ecopark collected 350 tons of household hazardous wastes throughout 2021, the most in its history. I encourage all residents to do their part by recycling responsibly at our ecopark this year.”

The following summer items are accepted on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

Used or empty propane tanks (Free, no appointment necessary)

Lithium-Ion batteries (Free, no appointment necessary)

Pool additives, pesticides, automotive fluids fertilizers (Free, appointment required)

Pharmaceutical wastes (Free, no appointment necessary)

Air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, and freezers (No appointment necessary, $20 fee)

Tires (Residents only, fees apply)

To make an appointment, visit monroecounty.gov/ecopark or call 585-753-7600 (Option #3) and leave a message. To see other items that are accepted at the ecopark, visit https://www.monroecounty.gov/files/DES/recyclopedia.pdf.

County Executive Bello also announced that Monroe County’s Department of Environmental Services

will host two mobile hazardous waste collections this fall – appointments are required: Saturday, September 17 – Penfield Department of Public Works, 1607 Jackson Road Saturday, October 1 – Town of Irondequoit Department of Public Works, 2629 East Ridge Road.