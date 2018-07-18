Edgerton Rec Center to Host Aesha Ash’s “Swan Dreams Ballet Camp”

By Staff –

The Edgerton R-Center will host famed ballerina Aesha Ash’s “Swan Dreams Ballet Camp” from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.

According to the city, Ash, a Rochester native, started the camp to diversify the ballet community, and to promote the art form to more African-American women in order to increase patronage and involvement by all.

“Aesha believes that socio-economic status should not limit anyone’s dreams, and she strives to inspire students to live these dreams through her Swan Dream Project,” the city said in a statement.

Registration is now open, and youth participants ages six to 17 will learn skills, technique, and ballet performance from instructors during the session.

The city’s standard “City of Rochester Summer Camp” rate of $100 per week for city residents will apply; however, Edgerton R-Center and city-wide R-Center dance program participants may participate in the program for free.

Ash has been a professional ballet dancer for 13 years, and, after attending The School of American Ballet, she joined the New York City Ballet at the age of 18, where she remained for eight years dancing numerous soloist and principal roles.

She then joined the Bejart Ballet, in Lausanne Switzerland, as a soloist, before subsequently returning to the United States in 2005, where she joined Alonzo King’s Lines Ballet.

Ash has been featured in Dance Magazine, Pointe Magazine, Bazaar, Marie Claire, The New York Times and The San Francisco Chronicle.

Interested individuals may call the Edgerton R-Center, at (585) 428-6769, or visit http://theswandreamproject.org, for additional information regarding the camp.

