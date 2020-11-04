Election Day Gets Brisk Start With 61,OO0 Voters in First Four Hours, Pace Stays Steady

Staff reports

With an hour to go on Election Day, 73.66% of all eligible voters in Monroe County had cast a ballot.

As of 8 p.m., 159,160 voters turned out on the actual day, Nov. 3.

The day started briskly, with 61,893 registered voters having gone to the polls between 6 and 10:30 a.m., according to the Monroe County Board of Elections.

By 2:30 p.m., the number was up to 102,661.

In the 2016 general election, about 70% of registered voters countywide cast ballots.

This was the first time that early voting had been allowed in the presidential election. There were 105,732 early voters from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.

As of Nov. 2, the Board of Elections mailed 136,607 absentee ballots and 95,572, or 70%, have been returned.

However, some races may not be decided at the end of Election Day because of those ballots.

Opening of absentee ballots will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Board of Elections City Place office, 50 N. Fitzhugh St., eighth floor.

The process is delayed according to state Election Law Section 10-114(1) and Section 11-212, which allows active military personal and federal employees serving abroad the opportunity to have their ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received to our offices by Nov. 16.