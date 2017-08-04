Election Races to Watch: Kenya, Rwanda, Angola

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – Major elections are taking place in three African nations this month: in oil giant Angola, East African powerhouse Kenya and tiny, rapidly developing Rwanda.

Rwandans go to the polls August 3-4. The undisputed favorite is the longtime president who has ruled since the end of the tiny nation’s horrific 1994 genocide.

Even the head of the European Union electoral commission said to the Voice of America (VOA) last month: “I think you would not lose any money if you bet on Mr. Paul Kagame.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.