Embrace Your Sisters Positively Pink Walk Hopes to Ease Financial Difficulties

In the Community: Embrace Your Sisters

Embrace Your Sisters (EYS) has a mission to provide short-term emergency financial support for people with breast cancer.

EYS is holding its annual Positively Pink in Pittsford Walk on Sunday, September 25.

The walk starts at Pittsford Sutherland High School; registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10:00 am.

The nonprofit organization helps breast cancer patients in several counties in New York, providing assistance to ease the financial difficulties of unpaid bills and help patients focus on their health and families.

They fill a unique niche in breast cancer services by providing this support to residents within 13 counties, assisting with their daily-living bills: Allegany, Cayuga, Chemung, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates counties in New York.

This is a great event to walk with friends, family, sports team, or coworkers.

To register for the walk, please visit: https://givebutter.com/EYSPPIP2022 and click the fundraiser button. Sponsorship opportunities are available at: https://www.embraceyoursisters.org/ppip-sponsor-page.

Fundraising incentives include: raise $30 and receive an event t-shirt; raise $50 and receive an EYS bag; raise $100 and receive an EYS hat; raise $250 and receive an EYS bag filled with goodies. These will be available for pick-up at the registration table on the day of the walk.

Many people diagnosed with breast cancer are unable to work during their illness or treatment, adding a huge financial toll to an already difficult struggle.

The emergency funding that EYS provides can assist with rent/mortgages, utilities, car payments, taxes, medical bills, and other necessary life expenses which can help give breast cancer patients a more stable environment during their battle.

Through financial assistance, education and informational resources, EYS provides support and hope. EYS is supported 100% by volunteers.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.embraceyoursisters.org/

https://www.facebook.com/embraceyoursisters/

https://www.instagram.com/embraceyoursisters/

https://twitter.com/EmbraceYourSis