End Of Year Vaccine Guarantee In New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand’s top doctor says the cost of the country’s Covid-19 rollout could be up to NZD 400 ($287) for every citizen of the nation.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the cost of New Zealand’s largest-ever vaccination program kept expanding and would top NZD 1 billion ($71.36 million) and perhaps reach double that.

“I think everyone would agree that it’s a good investment,” Bloomfield said.

“The initial envelope that was set aside for the vaccine advance purchases was up to a billion dollars. Not all of that is being used. The cost of all the rollout right across the country will probably be half that again.”

“That’s hundreds of millions of dollars. So probably somewhere between one and two billion, I would have thought that’s the total cost.”

Jacinda Ardern’s government made Pfizer their primary vaccine provider in early March, steering clear of the troubled AstraZeneca vaccine.