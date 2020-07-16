Enrollment Extended Again for NY State of Health

Staff reports

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, New York has extended enrollment in the state’s health insurance marketplace.

The special enrollment period for uninsured residents now runs through Aug. 15, 2020. Eligible residents can apply through NY State of Health or directly through insurers.

Open enrollment normally is only for a few months, with some exceptions if someone has had a change in status. Since COVID struck the state, enrollment has been extended to accommodate people who may have lost their job and their coverage.

Individuals who have lost employer coverage must apply within 60 days of losing that coverage. Individuals who have lost income may be eligible for Medicaid, the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus, or subsidized Qualified Health Plans.

Individuals who enroll in Qualified Health Plans through NY State of Health or directly through insurers by Aug. 15, 2020, can choose to start coverage Aug. 1 or Sept. 1, 2020.

Individuals who are eligible for other NY State of Health programs – Medicaid, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus – can enroll year-round.

Enrollment assistance is free.

While plans vary as far as cost-sharing for other types of health care, insurers in New York do not assess out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19 testing.

For more on NY State of Health, go to nystateofhealth.ny.gov or call (855) 355-5777.