ESL Federal Credit Union to Build New Branch in City of Rochester’s Beechwood Neighborhood

The new branch will be the second of three branches ESL is building in the City of Rochester. The third location is still being determined.

ESL Federal Credit Union will soon break ground for a new branch located at 786 Goodman Street in the Beechwood Neighborhood, just south of the Bay-Goodman intersection.

The new ESL branch on Goodman Street will be a full-service facility and offer personal, business banking, and wealth management services. The office will also include such amenities as ATMs, teller drive-up lanes, bike rack, and accessibility to the bus line.

“Dedicated to helping our community thrive and prosper, we are committed to providing additional and accessible branches to residents and businesses in the City of Rochester,” said Marcelina Nobrega Courtney, Senior Vice President/Director, Retail Banking. “The new branch on Goodman Street will support the financial needs of Beechwood and surrounding neighborhoods while preserving the quality of life for residents.”

The announcement of this new ESL branch follows the recent opening of its Lake Avenue branch in the Edgerton Neighborhood, marking the third ESL branch to be built within the City of Rochester since 2010.

The new Goodman Street branch will employ a staff of nine and serve as a convenient and accessible location for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Groundbreaking on the new ESL branch is scheduled to start in July.