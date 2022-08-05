ESL Launches Second Round of Black & Latino Equity Grant Program

In the Community: From ESL Federal Credit Union Photo by Christina@wocintechchat.com on Unsplash.

As part of its mission to help address racial and ethnic inequities in the Greater Rochester region, ESL has launched the second round of its Black and Latino Equity Grant Program to invest in organizations that are focused on uplifting the communities most impacted inequities.

Under the new Black and Latino Equity Grant program, eligibility for funding from ESL has expanded to include grassroots and community-led initiatives and faith-based organizations. ESL will provide up to $50,000 maximum per eligible organization. Black and Latino-led organizations engaged in community-centered work are strongly encouraged to apply for this new funding opportunity.

Since last year, equity grants have been awarded to 75 local organizations totaling more than $2,795,668 million. Three examples of such grants include: Rise Up Rochester (violence prevention/support), Generation Outreach (entrepreneurial program for youth), and Partners in Community Development (mental health).

“ESL is committed to an equitable and resilient community, and we must invest in community-centered work if we are to make this a reality for all residents,” said Ajamu Kitwana, Vice President/Director, Community Impact, ESL Federal Credit Union. “The equity grants can help improve the quality of life for many individuals and families from undeserved communities. The opportunities for these positive changes improve greatly when organizations throughout Greater Rochester are committed to addressing their needs.”

According to the Center for Effective Philanthropy, revenue for Black and Latino-led organizations is significantly smaller than other organizations. The new racial equity grant opportunity from ESL will provide targeted funding to support Black and Latino-led community-based organizations in the areas of building capacity, creating access, remaining competitive, increasing visibility, and counteracting the long-term effects of systemic racism, discrimination, and oppression.

Eligible applicants include grassroots/community-led initiatives, faith-based organizations, and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in the counties of: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, and Wayne. Funding requests can be made via this link https://eslcf.fluxx.io/apply/equity in one or more of the following areas:

• Day to day operating support

• Program piloting and expansion

• Overall effectiveness and sustainability (such as data management, strategic planning, marketing/outreach)

• Capital requests for equipment, supplies, or renovations

To learn more about Community Impact initiatives at ESL, organization should visit www.esl.org/community/community-impact or contact the Community Impact team with any questions at impact@esl.org.

The Community Impact team at ESL was created in an effort to support the building of a healthy, resilient and equitable Greater Rochester. The Community Impact efforts of ESL focus on expanding individual opportunity, building strong neighborhoods and strengthening organizations and systems. Since the creation of the Community Impact team in 2018, the philanthropic reinvestments from ESL in the community have totaled more than $70 million.

More information can be found online at www.esl.org.