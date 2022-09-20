ESL Ranks 33 on the National List of Great Place to Work

In the Community: ESL Federal Credit Union

Locally owned, ESL Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce its ranking of number 33 on a list of 2022 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine.

The list includes small, medium and large companies, other companies that made the 2022 list include First American Equipment Finance, American Express and Capital One.

“It is truly an honor to be chosen as a Great Place to Work in an industry that provides vital services for financial well-being, stability and growth,” said President and CEO Faheem Masood.

“We strive to deliver an enriching and rewarding experience in the workplace for our employees, and it’s thanks to them we can provide a superior experience to our members throughout the Greater Rochester community.”

To determine the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry.

This is the third time this year that ESL has been recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. In July, ESL was recognized as a Best Workplace for Millennials, ranking #49 and in June, ESL was recognized as a Best Workplace in New York, ranking #10.

The complete list of companies can be found at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/finance-insurance/2022.

With more than 100 years of locally owned history, ESL Federal Credit Union serves as a full-service financial institution to more than 393,000 members and 14,400 businesses. Founded in 1920, the company provides personal banking, business banking, mortgage services and wealth management services through its locally based 23-branch network; telephone, mobile and online banking; and live chat center.

The Rochester-based financial institution employs approximately 920 people in the Greater Rochester area and holds more than $9.3 billion in assets. Since 1996, ESL has paid out 27 consecutive Owners’ Dividends to its members, totaling more than $240 million. Since the creation of its Community Impact initiative in 2018, ESL has reinvested more than $70 million in grants throughout the community. The company has appeared on the Great Place to Work® Best Small & Medium Workplaces list since 2010.



ESL Federal Credit Union is headquartered at 225 Chestnut Street, in Rochester and can be found online at www.esl.org. Connect with ESL on Twitter (@ESLFCU) and Facebook.com/ESLFCU.