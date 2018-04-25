Essence Magazine Names Mayor Lovely Warren One of 2018’s “100 Woke Women”

By Staff –

Essence Magazine has named Mayor Lovely Warren one of 2018’s “100 Woke Women.”

According to Essence.com, the magazine has created the list to honor “the women who are proven change agents, shape-shifters and power players across the nation and beyond. These women continuously fight the good fight by inspiring us and igniting movements—from the healthcare field to the Hill to Hollywood.”

#MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke; Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter; and actress Kerry Washington, one of the founding members of the Time’s Up movement, have also made the list.

Here’s the statement Warren gave to Essence on the meaning of the term “woke:”

“It means take nothing for granted, that you are a part of the change you want to see. And staying woke means to wake up and realize that no one else is going to do this for you—you have to get out there and do the work. You have to want to climb that stairway. There’s no sitting on the sidelines for this.”

The mayor is ranked number 89 on the list, and the issue will be available for purchase April 27.

Visit https://www.essence.com/news/woke-100-women-2018#1313540 to view the full list.

