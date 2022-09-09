Essential Services for Veterans Offered at One-Day Stand Down Event

In the Community: From Veterans Outreach Center

Stand Down logo.

There are just under 40,000 veterans living in Monroe County and many of them need access to life-altering services. Veterans Outreach Center’s Stand Down gives all area veterans the opportunity to connect with service providers and employers in one place at the same time.

In partnership with the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, the Blue Star Mothers, Monroe County Veterans Service Agency and CAREERSTART, the 21st Annual Stand Down will be held Friday, September 16 at the Rochester Public Market, 280 Union Street N., Rochester, NY from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Stand Down presents the opportunity for veterans to come to a one-stop-shop location and connect with all the services they might need,” said Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley. “All veterans are welcome to attend. No one gets left behind.”

On-Site Services Offered:

· Veteran benefits

· Housing

· Social Security

· Employment

· Health care

· Public assistance

· VA eligibility

· Senior services

· Peer mentoring

· Veteran organizations

· Education counseling

· Legal assistance, and more

“VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System looks forward to partnering once again with the VOC for the annual Stand Down,” VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Acting Medical Center Director Shawn De Fries said. “We encourage all Veterans to stop by and learn about the many services available to them. We will again provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers.”

New this year: More employers for job-seeking veterans and a performance from the 198th Army Band.

“Making sure our veterans get the care and services they need is the best way we can show our appreciation for their sacrifices,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “Monroe County looks out for its veterans and is proud to have partners like the Veterans Outreach Center to advocate on behalf of those who fought for our freedom.”

To register for Stand Down, visit veteransoutreachcenter.org/stand-down-2022.

Since 1973, Veterans Outreach Center has been committed to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families by offering free, veteran-specific services, including employment counseling, vocational training and housing for homeless Veterans.

For more information about VOC services please call 585.546.1081 or visit www.vocroc.org.