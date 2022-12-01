Even More Free Events & Activities This Year at Roc Holiday Village

Santa’s Workshop is Back!

In the Community

The fourth annual City of Rochester Roc Holiday Village presented by Five Star Bank opens this Friday, December 2 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Rochester.

Each year since its start in 2018, Roc Holiday Village has welcomed more than 100,000 people of all ages for holiday magic.

Visitors can enjoy 16 days of free events through December 23 including free ice skating and skate rentals, free visits and photos with Santa, a shopping village, private Cozy Winter Igloos (sold out), free ice rink events and activities, free live music, holiday celebrations, free crafts for kids, indoor and open-air bars, fire pits, food trucks, outdoor seating and more.

On Saturday, December 3 at 5 p.m., the annual Lighting of the Liberty Pole will feature a new Lantern Parade to Roc Holiday Village held in conjunction with the City of Rochester and Downtown Definitely.

Roc Holiday Village continues Sunday, December 4; Wednesday, December 7; Thursday, December 8; Friday, December 9; Saturday, December 10; Sunday, December 11; Wednesday, December 14; Thursday, December 15; Friday, December 16; Saturday, December 17; Sunday, December 18; Wednesday, December 21; Thursday, December 22; and wraps up on Friday, December 23.

Village hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Triple-O Lodge indoor bar will be open for an extended hour until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The ice rink will be open weather permitting on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Highlights & What’s New in 2022

Live reindeer will make an appearance on Sunday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be led around the Village for photo ops.

from and will be led around the Village for photo ops. “Frosty’s Food Court” will take over Court St., which will be closed to traffic during operating hours. All food will be located outside on the street and in the Village Shopping.

Anna and Elsa, Disney’s Frozen characters, will meet and greet guests on Saturday, December 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in The Triple-O Lodge.

from in The Triple-O Lodge. Hot cocoa and coffee bar will be available inside The Triple-O Lodge where guests can purchase specialty hot and cold beverages.

Lantern Parade will debut during the City of Rochester’s Lighting of the Liberty Pole event on December 3 at 5 p.m. in partnership with Downtown Definitely.

in partnership with Downtown Definitely. Santa’s Workshop is back for the first time since 2019 featuring free visits and photos with Santa, free cookies courtesy of Wegmans, Santa Text Express, which means no waiting in line. When guests arrive, they can provide their name and number and will receive a text when it’s their turn with Santa. Plus, kids can also mail letters to Santa. Letters received by Sunday, December 11 will receive a reply.

will receive a reply. Outdoor seating is back with the addition of an outdoor bar. Guests can meet up and warm up with friends around the fire pits with their beverages of choice.

Explore the Village is an all-new fun and festive way to discover the magic of Roc Holiday Village and enjoy winter’s festivities! Exploring activities are free and include a Scavenger Hunt, Adventure Map and Photo Quest. Activities are available to pick up from Santa’s Gift Shoppe merchandise booth in the Shopping Village.

Ice rink theme days will include Ugly Sweater Day on Saturday, December 10 , and Jersey Day on Sunday, December 18 where participants will be eligible to win a free Cozy Igloo booking.

, and Jersey Day on where participants will be eligible to win a free Cozy Igloo booking. Special events in the Triple-O Lodge bar include Stella Artois chalice engraving on Friday, December 2 and Thursday, December 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.; Ellicottville Brewing Co. sampling on Thursday, December 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and 1911 Established Hard Cider tasting on Friday, December 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Check www.roctheday.org for even more free events and activities this year or see the full calendar of events by visiting rocholidayvillage.com/events/2022-12.