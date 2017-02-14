Search
Wednesday 15 February 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Two Groups Hold Events In Honor of Frederick Douglass’ 199th Birthday

Feb 14, 2017Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Two Groups Hold Events In Honor of Frederick Douglass’ 199th Birthday

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff

 

433px-Frederick_Douglass_by_Samuel_J_Miller_1847-52-217x300Two groups held events in honor of Frederick Douglass’ 199th birthday on Feb. 14.

Douglass, a former slave and leader of the abolitionist movement during the 1800s, spent many of his later years living in Rochester.

Although his exact date of birth is unknown, he was born in February of 1818, in Maryland, and his birthday has been widely celebrated on Valentine’s Day.

In honor of Douglass’ birthday, and in celebration of Black History Month, the Douglass Community Library on South Ave. served birthday cake to library patrons, and unveiled an large birthday card in Douglass’ honor.

The #ROC Douglass Consortium also reportedly held an event at Douglass’ grave site in Mount Hope Cemetery, in celebration of his birthday.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

 

 

Related articles