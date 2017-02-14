Two Groups Hold Events In Honor of Frederick Douglass’ 199th Birthday

By Staff

Two groups held events in honor of Frederick Douglass’ 199th birthday on Feb. 14.

Douglass, a former slave and leader of the abolitionist movement during the 1800s, spent many of his later years living in Rochester.

Although his exact date of birth is unknown, he was born in February of 1818, in Maryland, and his birthday has been widely celebrated on Valentine’s Day.

In honor of Douglass’ birthday, and in celebration of Black History Month, the Douglass Community Library on South Ave. served birthday cake to library patrons, and unveiled an large birthday card in Douglass’ honor.

The #ROC Douglass Consortium also reportedly held an event at Douglass’ grave site in Mount Hope Cemetery, in celebration of his birthday.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.