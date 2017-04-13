Borinquen Dance Theatre dances for unity

TOGETHER we dance: UNITED we soar

Borinquen Dance Theatre’s 36th anniversary celebration

Borinquen Dance Theatre will celebrate 36 years of celebrating diversity and unity through dance on April 29, 2017.

The non-profit organization will present Together We Dance: United We Soar on 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Hochstein School of Music & Dance, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

This year’s theme is inspired by the many significant sacrifices and contributions Latinos and immigrants have made and continue to make to the United States, said Nydia Padilla-Rodríguez, Borinquen Dance’s founder and artistic director.

“The event also honors the courage demonstrated by our ancestors, families and immigrants who continue to try and find a better life,” said Padilla-Rodríguez.

Together We Dance: United We Soar will feature premieres of new dances to show the unity of dance. A special tap piece has been choreographed for Borinquen dancers by Cheryl Johnson from Hochstein. Olga Aru from the Moscow Ballet also will perform a ballet she choreographed with music by Italian composer Tiziano Bedetti. The event will also feature traditional folkloric and modern pieces choreographed by Padilla-Rodríguez and instructor Christopher Morrison.

Senior Borinquen member Neyda Colón-DiMaria will also read a poem she wrote about overcoming fear. She and fellow dancers, Ethan Cohen-Beckwith and Emma Wagner have also choreographed dances, including one dedicated to racial unity. Alumni Elizabeth Díaz will lead an indigenous prayer and Yashira Rios will recite the poem, “Majestidad de Africa”.

“As our 36th annual performance approaches, I am so excited for members of our community, family and friends to witness the hard work and dedication our dancers have put in throughout this past year,” said Megan Mills, event planning chairwoman. “We had a terrific event last year, and I am confident that attendees will have a similar experience this year. “

Borinquen Dance Theatre was founded by Padilla-Rodríguez in 1981 as a community dance and exercise program. She continues to teach dance and is an administrator with the Rochester City School District.

BDT’s work includes outreach classes at East and Monroe high schools and Eugenio Maria de Hostos and Young Women’s College Prep charter schools and is made possible through financial support from donors and volunteers from throughout the entire region. Proceeds from the anniversary event will support Borinquen’s mission: “Building the desire to succeed through the discipline of dance.”

Together We Dance: United We Soar sponsors include: Wegmans, Excellus WDKX, Rochester Institute of Technology Office for Diversity & Inclusion, Burgos Income Tax Inc., RG&E, Harris Beach PLLC, Farmers Insurance Megan Mills, City of Rochester recreation centers, Uno Communications, WDKX and El Mensajero Católico.

We hope the community will join Borinquen Dance in celebrating 36 years of transforming the lives of young people through dance.

Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 12 and can be purchased online at borinquendancetheatre.org/event. For more information, please contact Tricia Skwieralski at 585-263-2623 or email at BDTRochester@gmail.com.