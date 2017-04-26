Excellus is Looking for 12,000 New Yorkers to Pay $2.7 Million in Unclaimed Funds

By Staff –

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield wants to pay more than 12,000 New Yorkers, and companies, more than $2.66 million in unclaimed checks and refunds, officials from the organization stated.

Overall, individuals and companies in the six-county Finger Lakes region, including Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties, have not cashed more than $735,000 in checks.

Excellus said the checks were issued to members and providers going as far back as 2013, but had never been cashed.

A complete list of names of people, and companies, with checks to claim, along with instructions on how to claim those funds, is available online at excellusbcbs.com/unclaimedfunds.

Every year, the state requires health insurers to print a legal notice, including the names of all individuals and companies that have been issued checks which haven’t been cashed after three years.

In order to claim a check, current Excellus BlueCross BlueShield members can call the phone number listed on their member identification cards, prior to Aug. 31. Former members, or those calling on behalf of the estate of a family member, can call Excellus BlueCross BlueShield at 1-877-757-3850.

Checks will not be mailed to claimants until after Aug. 31.

In addition, according to Excellus, if the funds haven’t been claimed by the end of August, the company will be required by law to turn the money over to the Comptroller of the State of New York.

“This is money that was paid for claims or refunded premiums,” said Christopher Booth, Excellus president and chief executive officer. “If the money remains unclaimed, it will go to the state. It rightfully belongs to our members or providers, and we want to make sure they have one more chance to claim it before it goes to the state.”

