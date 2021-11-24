Excellus Names Dr. Gina Cuyler as Vice President of Health Equity and Community Investments

Staff Report

Dr. Gina Cuyler. Photo provided by Black Physicians Network ROC

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has appointed Gina Cuyler, M.D. as vice president of health equity and community investments.

Cuyler is board-certified in internal medicine physician and is co-founder of the Black Physicians Network of Greater Rochester, an organization whose mission is to reduce health disparities and improve the health of the community by increasing the number of black physicians.

Her focus on reducing inequities in health care and within the medical profession matches up with part of Excellus’ mission; specifically, to ensure access to high quality health care and reduce health-related disparities.

In a news release announcing the appointment, Excellus said Cuyler will set the organization’s direction to promote health equity, cultural sensitivity, and community health.

“We have an opportunity to use our resources and relationships to stand against structural racism and continue to work toward reducing health disparities and in this new role, Dr. Cuyler will drive action to achieve more in these areas,” said Melissa Gardner, Chief Population Health Engagement Officer at Excellus.

Cuyler has received numerous service awards in the medical profession and community outreach, including the University of Rochester’s Presidential Diversity Award (2017), the Gerhard Neighborhood Outreach Center Award for Outstanding Community Service (2017), and the 2019 Top 20 Women in White Coats Award.

“We are excited to add to our team a leader with the experience and accolades of Dr. Cuyler,” Gardner said.

Cuyler graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and has given health-related presentations locally and nationally. She is rooted, visible and active in the greater Rochester community, where she serves on several boards.

Cuyler lives in Rochester with her husband and enjoys focusing on preventive care, countering health disparities, holistic community empowerment, and devoting

time to her faith, family, and friends.