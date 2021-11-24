Excellus Raises Minimum Wage to $18 Per Hour

Staff report

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has raised its minimum wage for all employees to $18 an hour.

Excellus previously paid a $15 minimum wage, the company said in a news release announcing the increase.

Excellus said employee pay raises will include roughly 389 individuals currently earning below $18 an hour. Many employees getting the raise work in customer service, member enrollment, claims processing, clinical support, provider network credentialing or in the print and mail room.

“We hope an increase in the minimum wage will have a meaningful impact on employees and their families and help us remain competitive when attracting and retaining top talent,” Jim Reed, president and chief executive officer wrote in the news release.

Excellus has about 4,000 employees across 39 counties of upstate New York.

According to Excellus, the increased hourly minimum wage will result in salary increases for 639 total employees, or about 15 percent of its total workforce.

“As one of upstate New York’s largest nonprofit employers, we’re committed to investing in our employees while also serving as a great place to work,” Reed said. “Pay is important, but we’re also proud of our comprehensive employee benefits, flexible work environment, our strong culture and mission.”

