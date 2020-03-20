Exercise Express Puts a Twist on the Home Gym

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Karen Rogers, owner of Exercise Express,

is hosting virtual workout sessions

for people feeling cooped up because

of COVID-19. File photo

The gym is closed.

No reason to miss a workout, now that a gym can come to you.

Karen Rogers, owner of Exercise Express on West Avenue, plans to host virtual workout sessions via Facebook Live.

The first Exercise Express Facebook Live Exercise Party is scheduled for noon, March 20.

Rogers said the idea came from a client who said she was stressed and depressed from the COVID-19 situation and on the verge of returning to drug use.

“She said, ‘I’m sitting here watching 12 hours of news on this corona, can you do some breathing or exercise techniques with me?’ ” Rogers said. “It dawned on me, go live, let people see what I’m doing.”

Rogers said she will instructors demonstrating how to turn everyday household items such as cans of vegetables and even the vacuum cleaner, into workout equipment. She also will have instructors showing yoga movements, basic squats and other moves to do indoors.

“We want to let people know what they can do,” she said.

Rogers said people who are homebound during the COVID-19 crisis need to know “they have somebody there with them. … They’re not isolated. We have to do this for the community.”

She said instructors will be practicing social distancing and the Facebook Live format lets viewers encourage each other.

She said she is planning multiple sessions each week.

To participate, go to Exercise Express Spinning and Fitness Studio on Faceboook.

For more information and other ways to participate online, email karenrogers@theexerciseexpress.com.