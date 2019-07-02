Exercise Works, Even if the Scale Doesn’t Say So

Sign on a lawn in 19th Ward promotes the weekly market in the parking lot of St. Monica Church. The market includes a talk with a health professional. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

People who exercise solely because they want to lose weight may be disappointed if their scale doesn’t seem to reflect their hard work.

Dr. Michael Quartuccio of Rochester Regional Health will explain how exercise is working even if your scale is not cooperating.

Quartuccio, whose specialties include diabetes and osteoporosis management, is the health professional at the Westside Farmers Market Walk and Talk with a Doc at 5:30 p.m. July 2, at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t attend, ask your questions by going to the comment section.

“There are so many benefits of exercise, even if it’s not losing weight,” Quartuccio said. “It will help prevent diabetes, it will help prevent heart disease, it will strengthen bones.”

Dr. Michael Quartuccio, Rochester Regional Health. Provided photo

He said that for people concerned about diabetes, exercise helps regulate the body’s response to insulin. He said the American Diabetes Association recommends doing 30 minutes of moderate activity five days a week, but doing more can have a greater effect.

He said people should do a mix of cardio and strength exercises.

“Lifestyle stuff, the effects of diet and exercise, are most critical things people can change because you can’t change your genetics,” he said.

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the Walk and Talk schedule:

Cancer Services Program, Jana Darlington, University of Rochester Medical Center, July 9

Feeding Children, Lisa Modesti, RD, CDN, CDE, University of Rochester Medical Center, July 16

The Importance of Talking with Your Healthcare Provider, Deb Stamps, EdD, MS, RN, GNP, NE-BC, Rochester Regional Health, July 23

Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention, Dr. Danielle Marino, University of Rochester Medical Center Division of Gastroenterology, July 30

Heart Health, Dr. Scott Feitell, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 6

Medication Storage, Adherence, andTalking to Your Doctor, Gabriela C. Cipriano, Pharm.D, St. John Fisher College, Aug. 13

Asthma, Carina Malec, RN, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 20

Food Access: Past, Present, and Future, Mitch Gruber, Foodlink and Rochester City Council, Aug. 27