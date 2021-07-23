Expansion, Funding in RMSC’s Career Ladder Workforce Development Program

Staff Report

Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Career Ladder workforce development program press conference. Photo provided.

The Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC)’s mission is to inspire a better future for all through curiosity, exploration and participation in science, culture and the natural world.

The organization has been awarded funding by the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation Board for the expansion of it’s Career Ladder workforce development program.

The program was established in 2011, its expansion will provide more opportunities for students to participate and develop critical work skills, preparing them for jobs in science, technology, arts and culture (S.T.E.M.).

Hillary Olson, RMSC President & CEO said she is grateful that the county saw the Career Ladder program’s value and was able to support the growth of the program’s offerings to reach even more students and aid in their success.

“This program opens students’ eyes to the variety of job opportunities available for them in the Museum and STEM fields,” she said.

Through the funding, RMSC will be able to increase the number of Career Ladder participants from the community, expand the program to include college students and young adults and provide more training and diverse work experiences.

“Not only are they getting real-world job experience, they’re also building confidence to go out and pursue a career in these fields that are historically lacking in diversity,” said Olson.

Participants will also be able to advance to higher levels of responsibility. The Rochester region’s science and technology sectors are expanding rapidly and the program will prepare participants from underserved communities for these cutting edge jobs.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who was instrumental in securing the funding support said connecting young people from underserved communities with career opportunities, helping them develop critical work skills helps foster a more sustainable and healthy community,

The program has provided work experience to over 65 students, over the last 10 years. The students work as part of the RMSC Education Department team engaging with Museum visitors, facilitating educational programming and maintaining exhibits.

“The Rochester Museum and Science Center Career Ladder Program helps break down barriers to opportunity so more of our young people can explore career pathways in the STEM and arts and culture sectors. This is a win-win for all of us,” Bello said.

“I applaud the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation Board for recognizing how important this program is and thank the Rochester Museum and Science Center for its continued support of our high school and college students and young adults.”

For further information about RMSC, visit rmsc.org.





