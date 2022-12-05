Experience Unforgettable Feats of Strength, Heart as Disney On Ice Presents “Find Your Hero”

In the Community

Disney On Ice, Moana. Photo provided.

A magical medley of classic and modern tales including Moana, Tangled and Frozen!

Disney On Ice is back with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into visits to Rochester from December 15-18 at the Blue Cross Arena, located at 1 War Memorial Square.

WHEN:

Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 at 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero.

See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you!

The event brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!

For more info, ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit www.DisneyOnIce.com.