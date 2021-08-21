FaceTime SharePlay Will Not Be Included In Initial IOS 15 Release

WASHINGTON — The upcoming updates of Apple’s forthcoming iOS 15 are keeping the users on the edge of excitement. One particular feature that many users are excited about is FaceTime SharePlay, which will essentially let people share content on their screen with anyone they are in conversation with.

Apple is set to introduce iOS 15 potentially next month. Still, rumors suggest that Apple’s FaceTime SharePlay feature would not make it to devices at launch.

Apple will release iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12 Monterey to the public next month. While there are a plethora of features to look forward to, FaceTime SharePlay will take its time to be live.

Apple will wait a while and then make the feature available with future iOS 15 updates.

In a note to developers, Apple said, “SharePlay has been disabled for use in iOS and iPadOS 15 developer beta six and will be disabled for use in its initial release this fall.”

“SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall.”

“To continue your development, we have provided a SharePlay Development Profile which will enable successful creation and reception of GroupSessions via the Group Activities API,” said Apple.