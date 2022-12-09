FAFSA Fest Event for College-bound Seniors and their Families

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release Photo from https://rochestercan.org/events.html

Mayor Malik D. Evans is reminding college-bound seniors and their families that the next FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) Fest event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

FAFSA filing events help students and families going through the college financial aid application process for the first time understand college costs. Volunteers and higher education professionals will be on hand to help students complete the federal (FAFSA) and the state (TAP) college financial aid applications, answer questions, and provide one-on-one help.

For more information and a list of what to bring to the event, visit: https://rochestercan.org/events.html. Refreshments will be available.

The final two FAFSA Fest events will take place, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. at the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County’s Teen Central space in the Bausch and Lomb Public Library Building, 115 South Ave. in Downtown Rochester.

The Rochester College Access Network, a program of the Rochester Education Foundation, administers FAFSA Fest.