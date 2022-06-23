Fairport Yard Sale This Weekend

In the Community: From the Fairport not-for-profit Photo by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash.

The Fairport community will be hosting the first annual Fairport Yard Sale Weekend, June 25th and 26th from 9am to 3pm, throughout the village of Fairport and the greater Perinton region.

This event promises to be a great kick-off to the summer season, with residents welcoming neighbors and visitors alike to sell and purchase unique household items, gently used furnishings and quirky treasures. The sale will also feature multiple kid-run lemonade stands and food trucks in select areas.

‘Bigger Than Expected’

“We are so excited about this first event, which is proving to be bigger and better than we ever dreamed,” said Monique Hunter, team leader of a group of neighborhood organizers.

“We have 90 plus neighbors participating, and new households joining daily. People are not only excite about decluttering their homes, but having an event that brings communities together.”

The Fairport Yard Sale Weekend includes but is not limited to the neighborhoods of Fairport Village Center, Southeast Fairport, Southwest Fairport, Northeast Fairport, Bramble Ridge, Crystal Springs/Brentwood, Jefferson Ave, Hickory Ridge, Blackwatch, Midvale & Orchard/Crescent/Golf, Fellows Rd. Park, Fellows/Whitney Rd, Alpine Knoll, Belinda Crescent, Turk Hill Estates, Fairmont Hills & Mayfair Park, Woodsview and Braeloch Crossing.

Printed or interactive maps are available, making it easier to find all yard sale locations via posted QR codes available within each neighborhood.

The event website, FairportYardSaleWeekend.com, provides a list of seller addresses and featured food vendors (cash only). Food vendors include: The Barking Dog Catering Co., Saucy Momma Catering, the Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream Truck and several Kiddie Lemonade & Cookie Stands!

The sale will also offer attendees a way to support Fairport not-for-profit, Abilities Movement, with a virtual charity race that coincides with the yard sale event. Interested parties can participate in Abilities Movement’s BE YOU Run, Walk and Wheel Charity Race while shopping by joining a virtual Garage Sale: Run, Walk and Wheel Challenge.



Sign up for the race at http://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Rochester/BEYOUCharityRace.