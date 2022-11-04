Fall Loose Leaf Collection Program Runs Nov. 7 through Nov. 25

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Photo by Tapio Haaja on Unsplash.

The City of Rochester’s Department of Environmental Services’ (DES) annual Fall Loose Leaf Collection Program will begin Monday, Nov. 7. The program continues through Nov. 25.

A collection schedule and interactive map can be found on the City’s Loose Leaf Collection Program web page at www.cityofrochester.gov/leaves.

Residents can simply type their address into the map’s search engine to find out which week crews will be in their neighborhood.

Residents also check the schedule on their DES “At Your Service” guides which were delivered by mail.

Loose leaves should be raked into a pile between the sidewalk and the curb before the Monday of their scheduled collection week. It is illegal to rake leaves into the street. Bagged leaves may be placed at the curb to be collected on residents’ regular refuse collection days.