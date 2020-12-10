Families Must Tell RCSD by Dec. 11 if Their Children Want In-Person Instruction

Staff reports

The Rochester City School District once again has extended the deadline for families to decide whether they want in-person or remote learning for their children.

The final deadline is Dec. 11.

If families do not respond by then, their children will continue to have remote learning for the rest of the school year. Families need to contact their child’s school to state their preference.

The previous deadline had been Dec. 4.

As of Dec. 9, 85% of the district’s elementary and 69% of the secondary student populations have responded to the survey about learning preference.

Families can choose the fully remote option or the hybrid option, which has two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction.

The district has tried to contact families through phone calls, e-mails, and its social media accounts. Teachers have also been sending forms to parents and schools have been posting the information in Seesaw and Google Classroom, the learning platforms that students have been using while learning remotely. Families who have not heard need to contact their child’s school and update their contact information.

The survey also has information from the state of New York about COVID testing and the requirement of parental consent.

As of Dec. 9, most schools within the Rochester City School District are in an orange zone designation. Within that designation, schools are required to test 20% of in-person students and staff for COVID-19 each month.

Parents with students in specialized programs who are returning to school in January will receive a back-to-school guide that includes a COVID-19 testing consent form. Students whose parents do not consent to testing can still attend in-person learning.

If the district cannot reach the requirement to test 20% of in-person students and staff for COVID-19 each month in an orange zone designation, that school would have to close.