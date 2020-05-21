Families Urged to Collect Meals to Last Through Holiday Weekend

Staff reports
In observance of Memorial Day on May 25, the Rochester City School District schools providing pack-and-go breakfast, lunch, and dinners to students and families will be closed.
RCSD encourages all parents and family members to collect enough food on May 22 to provide meals to last through the holiday.
The sites will reopen for food distribution from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 26, and be open weekdays:
- East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.
- Dr. Freddie Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.
- Frederick Douglass Campus, 940 Fernwood Park
- RIA /Jefferson High School Campus, 1 Edgerton Park
- James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.
- John Williams School No. 5, 555 Plymouth Ave.
- Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan St.
- Roberto Clemente School No. 8, 1180 St. Paul St.
- Enrico Fermi School No. 17, 158 Orchard St.
- Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.
- Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, 1445 Clifford Ave.
- Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50, 301 Seneca Ave.
- Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.