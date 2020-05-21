Families Urged to Collect Meals to Last Through Holiday Weekend

Staff reports

In observance of Memorial Day on May 25, the Rochester City School District schools providing pack-and-go breakfast, lunch, and dinners to students and families will be closed.

RCSD encourages all parents and family members to collect enough food on May 22 to provide meals to last through the holiday.

The sites will reopen for food distribution from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 26, and be open weekdays: