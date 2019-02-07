Family and Friends Celebrating the Life of Derrick Hazle

Sunrise: September 10, 1965, Sunset: January 28, 2019

Home Going Service February 8, 2019

Seneca United Methodist Church

121 Scholfield Road

Rochester, New York 14617

Pastor Marlowe Washington – Officiator

Derrick A, Hazle was born on September 10, 1965 to Janyce Holley-Bliss and the late George Howington.

Derrick attended Charlotte High School and after graduation attended MCC where he became the President of the Black Student Union. Derrick continued his education at Brockport College where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Derrick was very independent and received his first job at 12 years old. He was a warrior in the community and was loved by everyone that knew him. He and his late friend Todd Williams Sr. started the Rochester Fatherhood Resource Initiative Program. He later became the Director of “In Control/Planned Parenthood” and the “Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning”. He was also a facilitator at the Peter Castle Family Resource program at Hillside, and a R.O.O.T.S coach in RCSD among many other positions where he advocated and helped the indigent. He served on several board of directors such as the Monroe County Legal Assistance Center Fair Housing Enforcement Project. Derrick had a passion for people and food, was a great cook and knew the best restaurants. He loved traveling, singing, cars, was an avid reader and wise beyond his years. In his spare time he loved spending time at Rick and Flash shop. He loved the Lord and knew the bible and was baptized at the Central Church of Christ but followed the leadership of Pastor Marlowe Washington at Seneca United Methodist Church.

Derrick leave to mourn his mother Janyce Holley-Bliss, siblings, Cassandra Howington-Jones, Vince Howington (Latoya), Towanna Hazle, Kimberly Hazle, and Brandon Radcliff. Two Children, Travis Hazle, Brandie Mompremier (Brouce), Three God Children, Todd Williams Jr., Zion Thomas, and Myahlann Barr. One grandson that he adored Nathanael Hazle. Long time friend Valencia Metcalf, Theresa Brown and Nyla Saunders. He is prceeded in life by two brothers, Shawn Grace and Vance

The family is accepting donations at: https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-in-memory-of-derrick-hazle