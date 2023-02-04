Family Fun at Lakeside Winterfest Celebration Includes Fireworks & Much More

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

The Rochester Polar Plunge, Chilly Chili Challenge; fireworks, and more will be featured during the 37th Lakeside Winterfest Celebration Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, at Ontario Beach Park, 50 Beach Ave.

Many activities will take place from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in a large, heated tent in the east courtyard of the Rochester Robach Community Center, including: ice-skating on the new synthetic rink, with a limited number of skates for rent; horse-drawn wagon rides; voting for Rochester’s best chili in the popular Chilly, Chili Challenge; local wines and craft beer sales; sled dog demonstrations; and the annual snow sculpture contest with this year’s category: Cartoon Characters. Fun for the kids will be offered thanks to the City’s Rec on the Move staff. The Neil Van Dorn Band will rock the tent from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Food and drink from onsite vendors will be for sale, and coffee, hot chocolate, and doughnuts will be served by volunteers from the Charlotte Community Association.

Later, visitors can have dinner and drinks at a restaurant or bar in the Port of Rochester commercial district and enjoy fireworks over the Genesee River at 6 p.m.

At noon Sunday, the Rochester Polar Plunge, Special Olympics New York’s largest fundraising event, takes place on the beach with more than 2,000 polar plungers dashing into the frigid water of Lake Ontario. Spectators can enjoy the costume contest, team, and individual award ceremonies, food, raffles, and the famous march to the water, as the Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes & Drums corps escorts Special Olympics athletes and the torch runner carrying the Flame of Hope. Proceeds allow local athletes to compete at no cost to them or their families.

Advanced registration is preferred, but walk-up registrations are welcome starting at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $60, and participants receive the coveted and collectible Rochester Polar Plunge sweatshirt.

Visit https://www.cityofrochester.gov/wintercelebration/ to find the registration link form or learn more about the Lakeside Winter Celebration.