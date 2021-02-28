Fancy A Vin Gough? Amazing Artist Who Paints With Wine 

SREM, Serbia — A Serbian painter has used wine to create stunning portraits and landscapes, which has caught the attention of viewers across the world.

The painter identified as Sanja Jankovic was born in the Serbian region of Srem, an area famous for its vineyards and wine production.

“I have been trying different varieties of grapes and their pigments for several years,” said Jankovic, while describing how she works with Vinorel technique. “Carefully choose wines for painting. I avoid wines of lower quality because they contain sugar crystals that leave a sticky mark while acidic wines can destroy the canvas. I stick to proven formulas and varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Shiraz for deeper tones, and Riesling, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc for lighter effects.”

The idea struck her when she was trying to use wine as an alternative painting technique during a wine-tasting event. There she started admiring the stains and splatters spilled on the white sheets in front of her.

As a result, she started practicing the art form known as Vinorel, which means painting with wine.

Drawn by the thoughts of the distant worlds of the Orient after growing up, Jankovic was mesmerized by the beautiful lands she saw in pictures in illustrated encyclopedias.

She had always seen herself from a nomadic perspective, which is something she achieved by traveling to China after completing her postgraduate studies at the Academy of Arts in the city of Novi Sad in Serbia.

In the past six years, she lived in Dubai, where she concentrated on her academic career. She taught History of Art and General History and conducts painting lessons at the Canadian University in Dubai.

As per the artist, wine requires experience and a patient hand as mistakes are almost impossible to correct. Adding a protective layer after finalizing the painting is very important because of the wine’s oxidizing properties.

Adding to it, Vinorel as a technique does not tolerate sunlight or moisture. That is why the color changes over time.

Jankovic started off by painting portraits and landscapes. However, currently, she focuses on the geographical origin of the wine and its representative art.

People’s traditions and their wine culture are also important aspects of her paintings.

Jankovic happily sells her paintings online, most of which sit on 35×27 canvas.

A report titled “Art and Communication: Drawing and Painting” states that drawing and painting can become an outward expression of thoughts and feelings in one’s mind. The practice of art is to enable a person to understand, to become more aware of the world you live in, and to discover the joy in creating.

Paintings and drawings have various techniques and vinorel and watercolor are among them.

Another report says that watercolor was usually evolved by the Egyptians who used it on papyrus and Chinese on silk. It gradually evolved to become an important medium on paper. Its original use on paper was to elaborate upon line drawings with monochromatic washes. Like watercolor, vinorel uses the same technique.

