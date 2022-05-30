Fatburger Unwraps NFT Collection

By Michelle D. Madsen

Fatburger is commemorating National Hamburger Day, which is Saturday, by handing out 500 limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to customers. Each complimentary NFT will grant access to a free made-to-order Original Fatburger, thanks to a collaboration with Supper Club, a Web3 eating community that supports restaurants.

“Americans eat over 50 billion burgers a year, so it’s only fitting we set aside a whole day for these special sandwiches,” National Today says on its website. “Originating in Hamburg, Germany, the hamburger as we know it was developed in Seymour, Wisconsin, a town still famous for its hamburger heroics.”

The restaurant chain Fatburger is giving away 500 NFTs tied to its products to celebrate National Hamburger Day. (Courtesy of Fatburger)

In celebration of that event, Fatburger guests will be able to access their specialty NFTs through their Solana blockchain wallet beginning June 1 and continuing through the end of the month. They will also be able to redeem a coupon for a free Fatburger with any online purchase they make during this time.

If a user has an NFT stored in a Solana wallet, the Fatburger online ordering website will register that fact, and once the user has linked their wallet to their browser, the coupon will be automatically applied. Coupons have a one-time use limit per NFT owner.

“Fatburger’s first foray into the NFT space with Death Row Records [last year] was a huge hit with our fans,” said Taylor Fischer, director of marketing for parent company FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We are now excited to offer a fun and innovative way for our fans to score a free Original Faberge while also owning a piece of the blockchain with this limited edition, one-of-a-kind NFT.”

There are about 200 Fatburger restaurants, with many of them in the Western United States. (Courtesy of Fatburger)

FAT Brands is a global franchising firm that acquires, markets and develops restaurants and dining concepts. Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses are among the company’s 17 restaurant brands that it franchises and owns.

According to Fatburger’s website, the chain was started in Los Angeles by entrepreneur Lovie Yancey. In 1947, she opened a three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business. They called it Mr. Fatburger. But in 1952, Yancey and her partner split up. She shed the “Mr.” from the restaurant’s name and worked to build the Fatburger brand. Its signature burgers are cooked to order, and the chain consists of nearly 200 restaurants about half are in the U.S., with most of them in the Western states.

Produced in association with MetaNews.