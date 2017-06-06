Father’s Day at the New York Wine & Culinary Center

New York Wine & Culinary Center Offers Father’s Day BBQ Pig Roast

– Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. –

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (June 6, 2017) — The New York Wine & Culinary Center is offering a Father’s Day BBQ Pig Roast on Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Center.

Guests will pig out on pulled pork, shrimp kabobs, fish tacos, fried green tomato BLTs, a pig plate or a chicken wrap with sides ranging from baked beans and asparagus, to potato and cabbage salads. Pricing varies per entrée and side, but there’s sure to be something for everyone!

The day is also filled with Father’s Day inspired cooking and beverage classes:

Wine & BBQ Pairing from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ($30 per person)

Introduction to Sausage Making 2-5 p.m. ($80 per person)

Classic 3 Piece: Whiskey, Steak and Chocolate 3-5 p.m. ($40 per person)

For more information and to sign up for classes at the New York Wine & Culinary Center, visit nywcc.com or call 585-394-7070.

About The New York Wine & Culinary Center: Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes on the Canandaigua Lake Pier, The New York Wine & Culinary Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that showcases New York’s dynamic agriculture, wine, craft beer and food industries, currently celebrating its 10th anniversary. In 2006, The New York Wine and Culinary Center opened its doors to educate, engage, and excite its visitors from all over the world. The Center’s state-of-the-art facility overlooking Canandaigua Lake features a Hands-On Kitchen, Demonstration Theater, Tasting Room, Private Dining Room, Culinary Boutique, and locally-sourced restaurant, the Upstairs Bistro. For more information, visit www.nywcc.com.