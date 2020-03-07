Feds Level More Charges Against George Moses

Patti Singer

George Moses, the former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, is facing allegations that he misused funds from nonprofits for personal gain, such as buying tickets to a New York Knicks game, firearms, a cruise and a Netflix subscription.

A federal grand jury returned a 27-count third superseding indictment that charged Moses with 25 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, federal program fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing false tax returns. U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced the additional charges March 5.

In addition, co-defendant Janis White is charged in four counts with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and obstruction of justice.

In November 2019, Moses and White were charged in a 55-count second superseding indictment. In that indictment, Moses was charged with various schemes to defraud the Rochester Housing Charities (RHC), a scheme to defraud Quad A for Kids, and tax violations. White was charged along with Moses in connection with one of the schemes to defraud the RHC.

All the conduct in the second superseding indictment is included in the third superseding indictment. The new indictment includes additional allegations against Moses in connection with his role as executive director of the North East Area Development Association (NEAD) and subsidiary Freedom Community Enterprises, Inc.

The third superseding indictment alleged that Moses used funds belonging to NEAD and Freedom Community Enterprises to buy items for himself and others.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Moses is alleged to have improperly used NEAD or Freedom funds to buy, among other things, a Carnival cruise vacation, spa services on a Royal Caribbean cruise, four firearms, a family YMCA membership, membership to the NRA, essential oils and other health products, products for a multilevel marketing business, dental expenses, tickets to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, repairs and items for his personal vehicle, amusement park accommodations, immigration services for a friend, travel related expenses and a Netflix subscription.

The third superseding indictment also charges Moses with using funds belonging to Freedom Community Enterprises to purchase a time share in Florida for approximately $20,000, and then using funds that Freedom Community Enterprises received from a grant from the city of Rochester to reimburse Freedom for Moses’ purchase of the time share.

The third superseding indictment is the result of an investigation by the Rochester office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the criminal investigations division of the Internal Revenue Service.