Film/Speaker series: April 26: “Greening your Portfolio”

ColorBrightonGreen.org Winter Film/Speaker Series presents:

“Greening” Your Portfolio

“Green Investing” to most people still means divestment — selling stock in companies that produce fossil fuels, especially coal, the worst for climate change. However, there are now more options to put money into companies making products or services that reduce climate change such as, solar- or wind-power producers, companies that do carbon trading or energy-efficiency management, and manufacturers of emission-cutting devices and systems.





Join us for a conversation on Green Investing with a panel of professionals from local financial institutions.

Participants will learn how to invest successfully while still supporting companies with ‘green’ business practices, such as clean energy, reducing climate change, fossil fuel-free and other sustainable efforts.

Additionally, participants will gain a better understanding of climate change risks and opportunities, potential investment upsides or downsides, and the increasing variety of green-focused offerings.

Wednesday April 26, 2017 at 6:30 pm

Brighton Memorial Library



Friends Learning Center

Contact: info@colorbrightongreen.org