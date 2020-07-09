Final Arrangements Set for Assemblyman David F. Gantt

Staff reports

Assemblyman David F. Gantt. Provided photo

The family of Assemblyman David F. Gantt is inviting the public to view his body as he lays in state at Church of Love Faith Center, 700 Exchange Blvd.

The public hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All persons wishing to view the body must wear a mask.

Church capacity is reduced to half of its legally occupiable space, so a private ceremony Saturday is for family and close friends. The service is expected to be streamed by local media outlets at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of three scholarship funds set up by the assemblyman in honor of his mother, Lena Mae Gantt: