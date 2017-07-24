Firefighter Recruits, Including First African-American Female Recruit in 200 Years, Graduate

By Staff –

The Rochester Fire Academy class of 2017, including the first African-American female recruit in the Rochester Fire Department’s 200-year history, graduated in a ceremony in the firefighters union hall, at 65 Hudson Ave, recently.

“As Rochester’s first African-American female mayor, I am honored and proud to congratulate Firefighter Alissa Turner for being the first to pass yet another significant milestone in our city’s history,” Mayor Lovely Warren stated. “I look forward to the day when there are no more of these diversity milestones to pass, but, until that day comes, I will be more than happy to celebrate each one. Firefighter Turner’s graduation today demonstrates that we are making progress in our efforts to make sure our fire department, and all of our uniformed services are a reflection of the citizens they serve.”

Turner was one of 19 recruits to graduate in the ceremony.

In addition to Turner, the other graduates are as follows: Joseph Cilento; Joseph Dupra; Scott Erbland; Taylor Kolmer; Jonathan Lewter; Jason Lipincyk; Shawn Molina; Daniel Portillo; Johnathan Quinones; Brandon Reed; Casey Reinhardt; James Schell; Tyler Schier; Connor Teresi; George Wade; Daniel Witkowski; Alexander Wood; and John Zajac.

Another group of firefighters, who completed Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training before beginning the academy, also graduated in May. The list of graduates is as follows: Charles Cicero; Ryan Faulkner; Candace Freese; Oscar Herrera; Jared Kase; Louis Mandel; Augusto Manon; John Menguy; Cameron Michaelree; Kevin Russo; Connor Smith; Douglas Vorndran; Benjamin Yackel; and Joshua Zimmerman.

“Each of these firefighters is willing to risk their lives to make Rochester a safer place for all our citizens and visitors,” Mayor Warren said. “I am grateful for their willingness and commitment to serve our city and wish them the best of luck in their careers.”

