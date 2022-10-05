First-Ever “ROC With Your Hands” Career Exploration Event to Debuts

RTMA & Partners to host first-ever event for City of Rochester & Monroe County

In the Community: From Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association

The Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association (RTMA) in partnership with the City of Rochester, Monroe County, the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program, Monroe Community College, RochesterWorks!, the Builders Exchange and UNiCON Rochester will host the inaugural ROC With Your Hands career exploration event TOMORROW, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Oak Street in Rochester.

ROC With Your Hands runs in its entirety from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

ROC With Your Hands targets students in grades seven through 12 across the City of Rochester and Monroe County by connecting them to careers in Advanced Manufacturing, Skilled Trades, Heavy Equipment and Automotive Technology. Hundreds of students will be able to participate in hands-on demonstrations and learn about non-traditional careers.

WHAT: ROC With Your Hands

WHERE: Rochester Community Sports Complex

460 Oak Street, Rochester, NY 14608

WHEN: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Kickoff Press Conference at 10:00 a.m.

Event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(Severe Weather Date is October 6th)

More details can be found at https://www.rtma.org/rwyh/.