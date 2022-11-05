First Responder Circle Recognizes Those Who Paid the Sacrifice in Service to Our Community

In the community: From the Office of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Photo from https://mobile.twitter.com/monroesheriffny/.

There is a New First Responders Circle at the Civic Center Plaza in downtown Rochester.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello’s dedication came alongside Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, the Rochester Police Department (RPD), Rochester Fire Department (RFD) and other first responder agencies.

“Our first responders – from our law enforcement to our fire departments and EMS personnel – literally put their lives on the line for their neighbors every day,” said Bello. “I encourage all our residents to visit the First Responders Circle and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our community and our way of life.”

The circle includes the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officers Monument, the RPD Fallen Officers Monument and RFD Fallen Firefighters Monument.

“The names that are etched on these monuments each tell a powerful story of courage and sacrifice that our community must never forget,” said Evans. “I want to commend County Executive Adam Bello for bringing these names together so they can be united within this circle of honor.”

Evans said the First Responder Circle reminds us that public safety in all forms comes with very steep costs, “we owe a tremendous debt to all of the men and women who paid the final price for our safety,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services moved the RPD

and RFD monuments from the Rochester Public Safety Building to the new location. The dedication ceremony coincides with National First Responders Day.

“The first responder family is exactly that, a family,” said Baxter.

“With the addition of these memorials, we have collaboratively created a complete circle to honor our fallen deputies, police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel. These men and women paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community. They are the first to jump into action to help others. They are necessary. We are forever indebted to their service and sacrifice.”