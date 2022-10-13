Five-Year Labor Agreement with AFSCME Local 1635

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo from www.loocal1635.org.

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans recently said that the City has reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1635, is the largest trade union of public employees in the United States.

The contract was ratified by union members in July. It will provide for a 2.5% wage increase during the first year and a 3.25% wage increase in year two.

“I am thankful to the members of AFSCME Local 1635 for ratifying this agreement,” said Mayor Evans. “We look forward to continuing to work with our union partners to ensure a safe, just and equitable working environment for our employees. Government can only be as good as the people who serve in it and we are fortunate to have the very best in our AFSCME members.”

The wage increase is effective July 1, 2022. There will be a 3.25% wage increase in the third year of the contract; followed by 3% increases for the final two years, ending on July 1, 2026.

“As the President of Local 1635, the largest City employee union, I’m extremely proud of our contract team for securing a historic five-year contract,” said Michael Rivera, President, AFSCME Local 1635.

“In appreciation of the tireless work of our members, the contract we signed today is the best contract our workers have had in decades. This contract demonstrates Mayor Malik Evans’ appreciation for the hardworking Local 1635 members who serve our community.”