Five-Year-Old Author Set to Publish Second Book

Not only has five-year-old author Taleah Elliott received a proclamation from Monroe County for publishing her first book, “Puppy Love,” the pint-sized writer said she’s also got an upcoming book on the way.
She launched the story about her favorite stuffed animal named “Puppy” in April.
Taleah also has a clothing line, and currently holds the designation of being the youngest vendor to participate in the African-American Festival recently, her parents said.
Visit http://www.taleahmor.com/ for additional information regarding Taleah’s book, and check out her responses during a Minority Reporter Q&A session, below!
MR: What prompted you to write your book “Puppy Love?”
Taleah: Because I love reading, and love books, so I wanted to make my own book.
MR: What lesson do you hope it will teach other kids?
Taleah: The lesson that love is better than hate.
MR: What school do you go to?
Taleah: Helendale Road Primary School
MR: Do you plan to write any more books?
Taleah: Yes, I have another one coming out called “Dare to Share.” It’s about the value of sharing.
MR: What do you want to be when you grow up?
Taleah: I want to be a singer, dancer, actress, and author.
Visit Taleah’s social media websites at https://twitter.com/taleahmor, https://www.facebook.com/Taleahmor/ and https://www.instagram.com/taleahmor/ for additional information regarding her books.