Five-Year-Old Author Set to Publish Second Book

By Staff –

Not only has five-year-old author Taleah Elliott received a proclamation from Monroe County for publishing her first book, “Puppy Love,” the pint-sized writer said she’s also got an upcoming book on the way.

She launched the story about her favorite stuffed animal named “Puppy” in April.

Taleah also has a clothing line, and currently holds the designation of being the youngest vendor to participate in the African-American Festival recently, her parents said.

Visit http://www.taleahmor.com/ for additional information regarding Taleah’s book, and check out her responses during a Minority Reporter Q&A session, below!

MR: What prompted you to write your book “Puppy Love?”