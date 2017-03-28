Flower City Arts Center Names Nicholle La Vann As Artist-In-Residence

By Staff –

The Flower City Arts Center, a local non-profit that offers youth programs and community classes, has named Nicholle La Vann as an artist-in-residence in the organization’s Photography program for a three-month residency.

La Vann is an award-winning filmmaker, with an M.F.A. from The City University of New York.

In 2009, she directed and produced the documentary film “Homicidez,” which was based on urban violence, with a focus on Rochester families.

La Vann will be teaching an “Introduction to Social Media” class this spring.

During her residency, La Vann, a rape survivor, will also be researching and developing her new film “Violated Women,” which will focus on survivors of rape, the children they’ve conceived, and how they’ve managed to go on.

“My goal is to use my skills to assist less fortunate people that society has forgotten, and give them a platform to build themselves up, and make conscious decisions,” La Vann stated. “My passion for this story is to lift the veil that covered my mind mentally and healing, so other women can heal, as well as myself.”

The center will host a screening and discussion of La Vann’s progress with the new film Saturday, May 27.

Visit https://www.rochesterarts.org/ for additional information regarding the center’s programs.

