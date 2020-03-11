Flu Cases Down in Monroe County; No One Showing Symptoms of COVID-19

Confirmed cases of the flu continue to decrease in Monroe County, and through March 8, no one in self-quarantine has shown symptoms of COVID-19.

As far as seasonal flu, Monroe County reported 323 new confirmed cases between Feb. 23 and 29. The number of new cases is down for the second straight week. However, two deaths were reported during the last week in February, bringing the total since October to 12. The most recent deaths were of one person between ages 50 and 64, and one person between ages 75 to 84.

Flu is tracked from October through April.

As for 2019 novel coronavirus, the county had 32 people in voluntary quarantine, including 12 students housed in what had been an unused dorm at the College at Brockport. The county reported that 31 people completed their two-week quarantine and have not shown symptoms.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has a web page devoted to COVID-19. Go to www2.monroecounty.gov/health-coronavirus.