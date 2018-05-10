Foodlink Awards Inaugural “Seed Grants” to Local Non-Profits

By Staff –

Foodlink has recently recognized start-up projects in the Rochester region with seed money to address food insecurity in the area.

Foodlink, along with other food banks across the state, has helped to coordinate an inaugural “Seed Grant” application process, aided by funding from the state Department of Health’s Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP).

The “Seed Grants” are start-up grants intended to help a non-profit or public entity begin a new or enhanced service that addresses the emergency food system and/or nutrition needs of low-income communities, the group said.

“We’re incredibly pleased with the quantity and quality of applications we received in the first year of this program,” Foodlink executive director Julia Tedesco, stated. “The ‘Seed Grants’ we awarded demonstrate the level of commitment and innovative spirit of our partners addressing food insecurity in the Rochester region.”

According to Tedesco, Foodlink collected 30 applications this winter, and the organization has presently awarded six start-up grants for innovative projects in three counties across the food hub’s service area.

Agencies receiving awards, which range from $10,000 to $30,000, include: Wyoming County Community Action/Warsaw Food Pantry (joint award); Barakah Muslim Charity; Victor Farmington Food Cupboard; St. Mark’s and St. John’s Episcopal Church; Greece Central School District; and Taproot Collective.

Barakah Muslim Charity has received $16,500 in seed money, and will operate a new community kitchen to address food-insecure individuals in the 14611 zip code of Rochester.

“We are grateful for this Seed Grant and excited about its potential to help us better serve the community,” Irshad Altheimer, of the Barakah Muslim Charity, stated. “The funds provided will enable us to expand our services and provide greater assistance to those in need.”

Visit http://foodlinkny.org/foodlink-celebrates-seed-grant-winners-in-rochester/ to view additional details regarding each project.

