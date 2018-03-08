Foodlink to Celebrate “National Nutrition Month” in March

By Staff –

Foodlink, the regional food hub and Feeding America food bank that serves a 10-county region in western and central New York, will host several events to help residents make healthier food choices during the month of March, in celebration of “National Nutrition Month.”

“While our educators are committed to building a healthier community year-round, we use March to heighten awareness and spread our message far and wide,” Margaret Liljedahl, Foodlink’s nutrition education manager, stated. “We’ll have plenty of great events planned, valuable shopping tips to share, and delicious recipes to try. Lacking food literacy is one of the root causes of food insecurity, and this month, we’re going above and beyond to educate the public.”

According to Liljedahl, this year, Foodlink’s theme will be “Go Further With Food,” in an effort to support the organization’s aim to raise awareness about the benefits of eating healthy, while doing so on a limited budget.

Foodlink will host the following local events in March:

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables : Participants will have an opportunity to meet Foodlink team members at the City of Rochester Public Market on March 22. Workshops will run on the hour, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and include useful nutrition lessons and shopping tips, in addition to a recipe sample using produce purchased at the market.

: Participants will have an opportunity to meet Foodlink team members at the City of Rochester Public Market on March 22. Workshops will run on the hour, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and include useful nutrition lessons and shopping tips, in addition to a recipe sample using produce purchased at the market. Foodlink’s Cooking Matters team (in collaboration with other educators) will hold an event day at the PriceRite at 375 Driving Park Ave. on March 9 , between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Educators will be stationed throughout the store, offering shoppers healthy, money-saving tips, nutrition facts and cooking demonstrations. Participants will also receive a book of recipes, a reusable shopping bag, and a $5 PriceRite gift card.

team (in collaboration with other educators) will hold an event day at the PriceRite at 375 Driving Park Ave. on March 9 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Educators will be stationed throughout the store, offering shoppers healthy, money-saving tips, nutrition facts and cooking demonstrations. Participants will also receive a book of recipes, a reusable shopping bag, and a $5 PriceRite gift card. One of Foodlink’s Finger Lakes Eat Smart New York educators will host a workshop in collaboration with the Foodlink Curbside Market. Interested individuals may visit the market at the Maplewood YMCA, 25 Driving Park Ave., on March 16, at 10 a.m.

Foodlink operates three nutrition education programs including “Cooking Matters,” which is organized nationally through the nonprofit, Share Our Strength; “Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables,” a USDA- and state-supported SNAP-Ed initiative; and “Eat Smart New York,” another state-run program aimed at educating SNAP recipients.

Visit www.foodlinkny.org to view additional information regarding the organization’s 2018 “National Nutrition Month” calendar.

