Foodlink to Host Annual “Festival of Food” Sept. 21

Foodlink will host its annual “Festival of Food” fundraiser on Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St.

“The event attracts more than 1,000 people who enjoy samplings from more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, bakeries and more – a celebration of the best food and drink that the Finger Lakes region has to offer,” the organization said in a statement. “General admission and VIP tickets (online only) are available at $50 and $75, respectively, and can be bought at Wegmans, or atwww.foodlinkny.org.”

Foodlink, the regional food bank that serves 10 counties in the Finger Lakes region, hosts the annual event each year, with support from dozens of sponsors, including the “Main Course” sponsor, Wegmans Food Markets.

Visit www.foodlinkny.org for additional information regarding the event.

