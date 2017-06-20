FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: BIGGER AND BOLDER RAPA FAMILY THEATRE’S 17-18 SEASON

BIGGER AND BOLDER

RAPA FAMILY THEATRE’S 2017-18 SEASON

RAPA Family Theatre, a professional troupe of adult and select youth actors, brings theatre and literature to life for children and their families. Eric Vaughn Johnson is the Program Director behind RAPA Family Theatre, and Johnson has lots of fun for the whole family this upcoming 2017-2018 Season.

The first show of the season is the hit Broadway musical, A Year with Frog and Toad. Based off the classic books, Frog and Toad will be on stage for three weeks from September 30-October 15, 2017 directed by Johnson. Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding, and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. The story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

Run, run, run as fast as you can, but you can catch The Gingerbread Man from February 3-11, 2018. Directed by Adele Fico, the story follows a gingerbread cookie, which promptly leaps out of the oven and takes young Sally on a merry adventure to see travelling players perform in a nearby town. Along the way, the duo encounter a karate-kicking donkey with a scrambled vocabulary, a fashionable skunk with a nose for rare fragrances, and a sly fox who tries to put the bite on the Gingerbread Man.

Set sail to Treasure Island from April 28-May 6, 2018 concluding the 2017-18 Family Theatre season, directed by Marge Mattioli. Jim Hawkins sets his course for adventure to find secret treasure! As he travels the sea, Jim meets Long John Silver, who befriends him. But Jim quickly learns who Long John really is and what his plans are. Once the ship anchors at Treasure Island, the pirates turn on Jim and his companions. Jim takes on the responsibility to save the ship and his shipmates to secure that treasure!

Season Tickets are now on sale for the three productions in the Studio Theatre as a package. A 20% discount will be included for those who purchase all three shows.

Tickets will be sold by reserved seating in the newly renovated Studio Theatre at the Kodak Center for Performing Arts. Single tickets will go on sale July 1st, 2017.

Additionally, this summer, families can try to guess the name of a magical little dwarf! Rumpelstiltskin will be performed from July 8-August 6, 2017. Starring Rochester favorites, Marge Mattioli and Billy DeMetsenare, and directed by Johnson – Rumpelstiltskin explores a lesson of honesty and courage. As the young princess is forced to spin straw into gold, an evil dwarf provides the gold—but at a terrible price of the royal pair’s first-born child. Aided by a witty mime, and with some help from the audience, the comic Rumpelstiltskin is thwarted!

As if that weren’t enough, community organizations (including schools) can now book performances throughout the week. Organizations have the options to:

Bring a RAPA Family Theatre show to your location

Take a field trip to the Kodak Center

Have an educational talk-back or backstage tour after the show

All performances are approximately one hour in length plus a short intermission. And as always, children can “Meet the Cast” after each performance, with photo opportunities, autographs, and special moments.

This year, RAPA Family Theatre will be developing a Sensory Friendly Performance program specifically geared towards audience members with autism and special needs. Frog and Toad, The Gingerbread Man, and Treasure Island will all feature one Sensory Friendly performance. Details on this program can be found at RapaTheatre.org

Season Tickets for the RAPA Family Theatre 2017-18 Season as well as tickets to Rumpelstiltskin can be purchased at www.RapaTheatre.org or by calling 585-254-0073.

Tickets are $20 for Adults; $18 for Students and Seniors; $10 for Kids 12 & Under.