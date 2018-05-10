Ford Motor Co. Honors Randy Henderson at “Salute to Dealers Awards”

By Staff –

Ford Motor Co. has honored Randy Henderson as one of 63 nominees during the “Salute to Dealers Awards” in Las Vegas recently.

Ford selected nominees from 7000 dealers internationally who’ve worked to improve the lives of those in need in their communities.

“We are honored that we were considered for an award of this nature,” Henderson stated. “Our philosophy is to ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you’. We work toward being a corporate citizen and doing the right things for our community.”

According to Henderson, the company has worked with the following local community efforts:

• Rochester City School book drive;

• Toys for Tots and Furnished 4 Life Christmas Store Toy Drives;

• Rochester City School District car giveaway;

• Webster Central School District car giveaway;

• Bay View YMCA;

• Young Entrepreneur’s Academy;

• Faith Community support through our Partners Program;

• A New Day Now (a Henderson family foundation);

• Sports team sponsorship throughout Webster, Rochester and Monroe County;

• Rochester Institute of Technology Minett Professor;

• and Drive 4 UR School Community events (raising Ford dollars for non-profits).

Locally, Henderson Ford has been serving the greater Rochester area for more than 40 years.

Visit http://www.hendersonfamilyford.com/ for additional information regarding the organization.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.