Forever 21 Gives The Latest Barbie Collection A Cyber Home 

By Jonathan Hobbs

Barbie dolls, first introduced to American girls in 1959, has morphed to a new platform.

Following the launch of the “Forever LA” brand campaign, the Forever 21 stores announced its latest cooperation with Barbie, one of the most beloved brands produced by Mattel, Inc., a global toy corporation headquartered in Los Angeles.

Inspired by the Barbie DreamHouse, the new limited-edition collection has a variety of on-trend vintage-style garments, swimwear, sleepwear, beauty products and accessories, as well as home décor.

The collection will be available in-store, online and in the “Forever 21 Shop City” on Roblox.

The Forever 21 x Barbie collection uses Roblox’s latest Layered Clothes technology for hyper-realistic 3D clothing that fits any avatar body type. (Forever 21 Shop City/Roblox)

The Roblox experience for Forever 21 was created in collaboration with the Virtual Brand Group (VBG), a web3 fashion designer, game developer and retailer that creates immersive metaverse experiences by building and operating cyber businesses for global brands. VBG was just awarded “Best Digital Product” by Licensing International.

Users can build and manage their own custom store and socialize with favorite influencers in their personalized shops.

The metaverse collection was produced by a multinational design team at VBG, which works in five countries. The Forever 21 x Barbie collection uses Roblox’s latest Layered Clothes technology for hyper-realistic 3D clothing that fits any avatar body type to mirror its real-world inspiration and promotion.

The designs contain authentic fabrics and embellishments, such as detailed stitching on the Malibu Denim Jacket, embossed art, beadwork and textured fabrics on jumpsuits, skirts, hoodies, classic T-shirts, trucker caps and jelly bags.

Fans worldwide can now participate in the “#TwinWithYourAvatar” craze.

“Barbie, a native of Southern California, plays in the same inclusive, powerful and fashionable area that our customers love, appreciate and have come to expect from our brand,” said Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21.

“We are happy to offer unexpected line extensions to our customers, including Barbie in-store and online, as well as virtual clothing in the metaverse. This was the ideal collection to debut under the Forever LA umbrella,” said Park.

Users can build a custom store, discover exclusive MetaMerch and socialize with friends and influencers. (Forever 21 Shop City/Roblox)

Forever 21 will offer Barbie Fashionistas, which promotes an inclusive view of beauty and fashion. It showcases a variety of body shapes, skin tones, eye colors and distinctive physical characteristics.

The Barbie Summer 2022 Collection, available at all Forever 21 locations, emphasizes inclusive fashion with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL and offers an additional assortment for children.

Barbie was the brainchild of Ruth Handler. She and her husband co-founded Mattel. Handler saw her daughter play with paper dolls of adult women and realized there was an untapped market for an actual doll. And Barbie has kept up with the times. She has had more than 200 careers — from a doctor to a paleontologist, a rock star to a computer engineer.

Produced in association with MetaNews.